8th Circ. Says It Can't Force Naturalization Of Benin Native

By Eric Heisig (August 8, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has ruled against a West African native seeking U.S. citizenship, saying removal proceedings pending against him after immigration officials determined there was no evidence his marriage was "bona fide" tied the court's hands as to what relief it can provide. A three-judge panel determined Friday that a district court in Nebraska did not err when it tossed a suit that Hafils Y. Akpovi, who hails from Benin, filed against U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Akpovi had applied for U.S. citizenship, but the application was denied after his conditional permanent residency status was terminated, leading to the initiation of deportation...

