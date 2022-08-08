3rd Circ. Orders BIA To Rethink Salvadoran's Gang Fears

By Rae Ann Varona (August 8, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit told the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals on Friday to reconsider the plea of a man from El Salvador for deportation relief, saying the agency failed to consider affidavits and evidence concerning death threats aimed at him from gang members. The BIA had affirmed an immigration judge's decision not to grant Manuel Ayala-Hernandez's petition for relief from being sent back to El Salvador under the United Nations Convention Against Torture, reasoning it was unlikely that gang members who threatened to kill him when he was 13 would recognize him, or that his claims he'd be tortured due to tattoos...

