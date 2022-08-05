After Dobbs: Kan. Voters, DOJ Fight Abortion Restrictions

By Dorothy Atkins (August 5, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Kansas vote this week upholding the right to abortion in the Sunflower State served as the first litmus test for how voters may react to the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while the U.S. Department of Justice launched its first post-Dobbs suit challenging a state's abortion restrictions. Here are the latest legal developments stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which overruled Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to abortion. Kansas Voters Uphold Abortion Rights On Aug. 2, nearly 60% of voters in Kansas voted "no"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS