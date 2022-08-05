Boston Scientific Reaches Deal To End Implant Death Suit

By Mike Curley (August 5, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific Corp. has reached a settlement to end claims that one of its anti-stroke implants caused a woman's death through faulty manufacture, according to a stipulation filed Friday. In the stipulation, Boston Scientific and Donna S. Shook, who represents the estate of her late mother in the suit, said they agreed to resolve all claims and dismiss the case with prejudice, with each side paying its own costs and fees. No details of the settlement were disclosed in the court records as of Friday. The suit stems from the death of Shook's mother, Jean S. Penland, also identified in the...

