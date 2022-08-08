Claims Court Won't Redo IP Ruling Over Night Vision Goggles

By Andrew Karpan (August 8, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- In a dispute tied to hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. Army headset contracts, a federal judge has refused to rethink a ruling that scratched language in a government contractor's patents covering night vision goggles. The ruling from Judge Eleni M. Roumel at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims came down July 28, but was unsealed and published Friday. It was a loss for Virginia contractor Science Applications International Corp., or SAIC, which had sued back in 2017 and initially alleged the military spent hundreds of millions of dollars in night vision goggles from BAE Systems and DRS Technologies that infringed the...

