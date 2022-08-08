Consultant Seeks Exit From $19M Captive Insurance Suit

By David Hansen (August 8, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A federal court should dismiss insurance fraud claims against a consulting firm in a case where a furniture company seeks $19 million from the firm's former employee, the firm argued, because he joined the consultancy after committing the alleged fraud. Fidelis Business & Advisory Services LLC said in a motion Friday that it shouldn't be a defendant in litigation against Stuart H. Anolik, a corporate lawyer in Washington, D.C., who used to work at Fidelis. Furniture company Cosmo Import and Export LLC is suing Fidelis along with Anolik, who, according to Cosmo, advised putting millions of dollars into a captive insurance plan...

