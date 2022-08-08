Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EatStreet's $1.2M Wage And Tip Deal Denied By Wis. Judge

By Joyce Hanson (August 8, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has denied for now a proposed settlement of EatStreet workers' wage and tips claims against the online food ordering and delivery service, ruling that the $1.2 million deal is unfair in its current state.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson's Friday order denied without prejudice the parties' motion for preliminary approval of the proposed settlement agreement between EatStreet Inc. and the putative class of workers led by lead plaintiffs Kristoffer Martin, Scott Quatrucci and Calvin Jones, former delivery drivers.

Judge Peterson wrote that while he "does not have fundamental objections to the settlement," he had spotted several problems...

