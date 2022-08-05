Project Veritas Must Pay Stanford's $150K Fees In Libel Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (August 5, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge entered judgment against Project Veritas on Friday in the group's defamation lawsuit against Stanford University and the University of Washington, a day after the judge awarded Stanford nearly $150,000 in legal fees. In a one-page filing, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly entered judgment in favor of the defendants a day after Judge Zilly granted a request by Stanford — whose legal name is Leland Stanford Junior University — for nearly $150,000 in attorney fees, which the university claimed represent "just a portion of the roughly $290,000 in total attorneys' fees paid by Stanford in defending this action...

