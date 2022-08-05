Trump Resort Ditched Music Event Contract, Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (August 5, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Trump International Beach Resort promised a concert organizer that it could host a rock and roll festival at the resort and strung it along with months of promises to send along an official contract, only to rescind the offer, the event organizer said in an Ohio federal court complaint Friday. 18001 Holdings LLC, which does business as the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami-Dade County, Florida, repeatedly reassured 4U Promotions Inc. that it would be allowed to host the Decades of Rock & Roll Cruise Reunion this coming October, but late last month backed out. The suit alleges breach of contract,...

