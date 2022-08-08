Recent State Rulings Buck Trend In COVID Insurance Disputes

By John Ellison, Rich Lewis and Garrett Nemeroff (August 8, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- For the past two years, businesses seeking to recover the losses they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic have argued that "direct physical loss or damage" to property — the key phrase in most commercial property policies — is broad enough to cover situations in which the property has been rendered unsafe due to the presence of a deadly virus. For many policyholders, these efforts have been unsuccessful, with numerous courts, particularly federal courts, dismissing their claims, at the pleading stage, by concluding as a matter of scientific fact that COVID-19 damages lungs, not buildings, and that any danger posed by...

