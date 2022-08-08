PGMBM Rebrands, Adds New Offices To Fuel Global Cases

By Joel Poultney (August 8, 2022, 8:32 PM BST) -- Mass action specialist PGMBM rebranded Monday to Pogust Goodhead as it launched new offices in Brazil and California designed to help fuel the pipeline of cases it's taking from South America to international courts. The freshly named firm launched an office in Rio de Janeiro Monday that will welcome 20 new Brazilian lawyers in the coming weeks after a number of successful legal victories and a £100 million ($120 million) funding injection. The firm is also expanding its global securities litigation practice, which launched in May, with a new opening in San Diego. Pogust Goodhead also has plans for offices in...

