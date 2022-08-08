Lendy Finance Chief 'Broke Contract' Before Firing, CEO Says

By Ronan Barnard (August 8, 2022, 7:41 PM BST) -- The former chief financial officer of a defunct peer-to-peer loan company broke his contract by downloading files to give to the U.K.'s finance watchdog, the company's former owner told a tribunal Monday. The owner and CEO of Lendy Ltd. testified at an employment tribunal that former chief financial officer Kieran O'Connor was fired for breaching his contract by downloading over 250 files of Lendy documentation. "You went onto the system and downloaded an incredible amount of data and broke your contract," CEO Liam Brooke said. "I'm sorry about what happened to you Kieran, it's absolutely nothing personal, it was just survival."...

