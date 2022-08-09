Insurance Tips For Cos. Offering Reproductive Health Benefits

By Heather Habes and Gretchen Hoff Varner (August 9, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, an increasing number of states have passed or are considering legislation that purports to permit individuals and state governments to pursue legal action against anyone who aids or abets or otherwise facilitates an abortion. These statutes — and future legislative initiatives — may result in lawsuits against companies and company representatives that provide travel or other benefits related to reproductive health for their employees. These recent post-Dobbs developments serve as a reminder that corporate insurance doesn't necessarily work when you just set it and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS