Bang Energy Nets $10.5M In TM Row Against E-Cig Co.

By Jasmin Jackson (August 8, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded the maker of Bang Energy drinks more than $10 million in damages in its trademark suit after finding that an e-cigarette maker's disposable vape brand infringed marketing materials. U.S. District Judge Ronald Lew ordered e-cigarette manufacturer PhD Marketing Inc. to cough up $10.5 million in disgorged profits for Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. — commonly known as Bang Energy — in an order issued Friday. According to the judgment, two marketing designs for PhD's disposable vape known as Bang infringed a trio of the energy drink maker's registered trademarks on the same term. Judge Lew found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS