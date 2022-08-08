3 Firms Shape Pfizer's $5.4B Deal For Sickle Cell-Drug Maker

By Renee Hickman (August 8, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. will acquire sickle cell-drug company Global Blood Therapeutics in a $5.4 billion enterprise value deal shaped by legal advisers Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Goodwin Procter LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, the companies said Monday. The deal, which includes the assumption of the target's debt, calls for Pfizer to acquire all of GBT's outstanding shares for $68.50 per share in cash, according to a statement. GBT is the developer of Oxbryta, a treatment for sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder that primarily affects populations of African, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent. Sickle cell disease causes...

