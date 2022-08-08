Shipping Atty Wins £150K In 'Ballbreaker' Sexist Firing Case

By Sophia Dourou (August 8, 2022, 4:31 PM BST) -- A London employment tribunal has awarded a female lawyer called a "ballbreaker" by her manager more than £150,000 ($181,000) for firing her from an insurance company after she complained that she was being paid less than male colleagues. The Employment Tribunal in east London found on Friday that shipping specialist Helena Biggs was entitled to that compensation after being subjected to sexist discrimination and unfair dismissal by her employer A Bilbrough & Co. Ltd. The company manages operations at shipping insurance group London P&I Club. Biggs successfully brought claims for sex discrimination, victimization and harassment against A Bilbrough, where she had...

