PGA Tour To Suing LIV Golfers: You Can't Have It Both Ways

By David Steele (August 8, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The PGA Tour argued in California federal court Monday that a group of professional golfers who participated in the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series already knew they'd be suspended for leaving to compete on another tour, dismissing claims that it's a monopoly flouting antitrust laws and saying the players can't "have their cake and eat it too." The PGA Tour on Monday fired back at the 11 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour who are suing it in federal court, filing a motion to dismiss the golfers' request for a temporary restraining order that would allow them to participate in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS