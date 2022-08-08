Walt Disney Atty Jumps To Tech Co. Sabre As CLO

By Clarice Silber (August 8, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Travel-focused software and technology company Sabre Corp. said on Monday that it has hired Chadwick Ho, The Walt Disney Co.'s most recent TV networks and streaming services associate general counsel, to become its chief legal officer. Sabre said that Ho will take on the role of executive vice president and CLO next month and report to the company's CEO and chair of the board Sean Menke. Ho will oversee all aspects of Sabre's legal functions, including governance, business transactions, commercial matters, litigation, public policy and government affairs. "While the company is a well-established and trusted technology partner in travel, the team...

