Re/Max Elevates Atty To Legal, Compliance Head

By Michele Gorman (August 8, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Re/Max Holdings Inc. said Monday it has promoted one of its in-house lawyers, who has worked at the real estate franchise for more than a decade, to general counsel and chief compliance officer. Most recently as vice president and assistant general counsel at Re/Max LLC, Susie Winders managed the legal department's litigation teams and parts of compliance. Winders told Law360 Pulse on Monday that she's most excited to partner with various business units, as well as lead a team in the legal and contracts departments. "Real estate is a relationship business and that mindset is applicable to our work at headquarters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS