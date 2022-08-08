Judge Won't Let UMiami Off The Hook In Retaliation Lawsuit

By Carolina Bolado (August 8, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday rejected the University of Miami's bid for an early win in a retaliation suit filed by a former compliance officer who says he was fired after blowing the whistle on the school's overcharging Medicare for doctors' services and unnecessary testing. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said there was sufficient evidence to believe former University of Miami UHealth executive Dr. Jonathan Lord's claim that he was fired because he pushed for an independent investigation into billing practices at the university's medical facilities, particularly at the Miami Transplant Institute, a joint program of the university and...

