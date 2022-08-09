UMG Wants Bang Energy Sanctioned For Deleting Videos

By Carolina Bolado (August 9, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Universal Music Group asked a Florida federal court Tuesday to sanction energy drink maker Bang Energy for deleting social media videos that used copyrighted music despite requests to preserve them and orders to compel their production in UMG's infringement suit. In a hearing in Fort Lauderdale before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hunt, UMG's attorney James Sammataro said Vital Pharmaceuticals, which does business as Bang Energy, concealed the videos in question — and the fact that many had been deleted — for months to allow critical deadlines in the litigation to pass. Sammataro, who also represents Sony Music Entertainment in another infringement...

