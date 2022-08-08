Thompson Coe Adds Top Litigator To Dallas Insurance Group

By Lynn LaRowe (August 8, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Thompson Coe Cousins & Irons LLP has added an experienced insurance partner to the firm's Dallas office. Andrew Cooper comes on board with Thompson Coe after more than eight years as a senior associate at Chamblee Ryan PC in Dallas, according to his LinkedIn profile. Cooper has more than two decades of experience as a litigator in the insurance realm, the firm said in a statement. Cooper's background includes work in a broad range of matters involving insurance, including personal injury, transportation and trucking, premises liability, product liability, automotive, maritime and worker's compensation, the firm said. Cooper has litigated cases throughout...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS