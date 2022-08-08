Bipartisan Bill Offers US' Afghan Allies A Path To Residency

By Hayley Fowler (August 8, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill that would carve out a path to permanent residency for Afghan allies of the U.S. who fled Taliban control was introduced in the U.S. Senate over the weekend following a failed attempt to pass similar legislation in May. The text of S.4787 wasn't immediately available. But according to the bill's title, the aim is to "provide support for nationals of Afghanistan who supported the United States mission in Afghanistan." It includes a promise of "adequate vetting for parolees from Afghanistan, adjustment of status for certain nationals of Afghanistan, and special immigrant status for at-risk Afghan allies and relatives...

