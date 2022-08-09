Senators Nix Measures Seen As Anti-Immigrant In Budget Bill

By Rae Ann Varona (August 9, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocates were relieved to see the U.S. Senate drop proposals they viewed as anti-immigrant in the budget reconciliation bill for fiscal year 2022, but the absence of pro-immigration measures means missed opportunities to pass permanent solutions for people in limbo, such as Afghan evacuees and the so-called Dreamers. In passing the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend, senators rejected amendments that would have boosted immigration enforcement, provided border wall funding and extended Title 42, which authorized the swift removal of migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the bill lacked provisions that advocates had hoped would help resolve uncertainty for tens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS