Ex-Worker Claims San Diego Cannabis Store Underpaid Him

By Jonathan Capriel (August 8, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A San Diego cannabis dispensary has been hit with a proposed class action filed in state court accusing it of violating a number of California labor laws by underpaying employees and forcing them to skip breaks. Jacob Pendleton claims that his former employer, Golden State Greens LLC, cheated him and many of those who worked there out of their full wages, according to the lawsuit, submitted in San Diego County Superior Court. Pendleton, who worked for the company for seven months in 2021, is looking to represent current employees and anyone who worked there over the past four years. The lawsuit...

