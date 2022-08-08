Faulty Centene ACA Plan Cost Patients Billions, Suit Says

By Abby Wargo (August 8, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Centene Corp., which runs the Affordable Care Act's largest online exchange health insurance plan, has been slapped with a proposed class action in Illinois federal court by patients who say the company violated racketeering laws and cheated them out of billions of dollars by selling bogus policies. Plan participants Matthew Havrilla, Cynthia Dawson, Alden Henriksen, Melody DeSchepper, Christopher Tilton and Mark Hackett brought a proposed class action against Centene on Friday alleging the company violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act as well as state law by skimping on benefits for its Ambetter plan. "The bottom line is that the...

