8th Circ. Won't Allow Do-Over On Fatal SUV-Train Wreck Suit

By Mike Curley (August 8, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday refused to revive claims surrounding a fatal train collision involving a Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Corp. train, saying the "chameleonesque" attempt to reframe a lighting violation as a speeding one won't let the claims get past federal preemption. In the opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the summary judgment in DME's favor in a suit brought by the estate of Dixie and James Blazier, who were killed when the train struck their SUV, Glenda Mundis, who was injured in the collision, and her husband, Robert. According to the suit, James Blazier was driving the SUV north...

