Allen & Overy Settles Suit Over Soccer Stadium Lease

By Ronan Barnard (August 9, 2022, 7:14 PM BST) -- Allen & Overy LLP has settled a £7.8 million ($9.4 million) lawsuit from the landlords of a stadium over how it drafted a deal for a soccer club to lease the former Olympic stadium in London. East London soccer club West Ham United — seen here in their traditional claret and blue jerseys — play their home matches at the London Stadium, which was built for the 2012 Olympic Games. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images) The London Stadium's landlords, the London Legacy Development Corp. and its subsidiary E20 Stadium LLP, reached a confidential settlement agreement with the Magic Circle law firm...

