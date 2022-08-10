Banks, Insurers Reach Deals Over Ships Seized In Venezuela

By Joanne Faulkner (August 10, 2022, 3:51 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters have resolved two lawsuits brought by Crédit Agricole and DVB Bank seeking a payout after ships they financed were seized by the Venezuelan government amid U.S. sanctions. A confidential settlement between the German lender and Beazley Furlonge Ltd. won approval from High Court Judge Richard Jacobs on Friday. A deal between a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole SA and 19 underwriters matching the same terms was approved by Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a High Court judge. Both consent orders are dated Friday, though the order approving the Crédit Agricole settlement was not formally filed until Sunday. The two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS