Wash. HOA Sues Insurer For $8.7M In 'Hidden' Damages

By Riley Murdock (August 8, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A homeowners association asked a Washington federal court to find that Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. owes it coverage for up to $8.7 million in "hidden" water damage to its condos, arguing in a complaint filed Monday that the insurer wrongfully denied its claims in bad faith. Stonebridge Homeowners Association, which maintains a 131-unit condominium complex of the same name in Lynnwood, Washington, said that Oregon Mutual and others were obligated to pay the cost of investigating and repairing extensive water intrusion damage in its buildings that it said occurred during each year it was covered. Oregon Mutual Insurance Co. owes a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS