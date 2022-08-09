Disabled Worker Wins Discrimination Claim Against HMRC

By Alex Baldwin (August 9, 2022, 5:56 PM BST) -- HM Revenue & Customs should not have blocked a disabled employee from applying for a more senior role because he didn't have a valid driving license, even though the job description listed this as a requirement, a Scottish tribunal has ruled. A license was not essential for the role, and accommodations could be made to ensure that the applicant's disability that causes him to sporadically faint would not interfere with the work, the Employment Tribunal ruled on July 29. The decision was published on Monday. The employee, identified only as Mr. H. Drummond, had his driving license revoked in May 2018...

