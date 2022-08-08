Beyond Meat Says Grudge, Not Facts, Leads False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (August 8, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Beyond Meat Inc. and its founder are urging a California federal court to throw out false advertising claims from a former collaborator, saying the claims are driven by a "personal vendetta" over Beyond cutting ties due to food-safety issues. In a pair of motions to dismiss filed Friday, Beyond Meat and its founder, Ethan Brown, said Don Lee Farms, a division of Goodman Food Products Inc., became "blind with fury" after Beyond Meat ended the co-manufacturing relationship between the companies in 2017 after discovering alleged food-safety issues. "DLF's claims against Brown are not grounded in law or fact, but stem from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS