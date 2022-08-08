Uber Must Face Minn. Suit Over Auto Collision Injuries

By Y. Peter Kang (August 8, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appellate panel on Monday revived a suit seeking to hold Uber liable in an auto collision which injured two passengers visiting from California, saying the plaintiffs submitted multiple valid reasons for letting the suit proceed despite their failure to meet a court deadline. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel reinstated claims lodged against Uber Technologies Inc., subsidiary Raiser LLC and driver Solomon Affa in a suit accusing him of negligently causing an auto collision that injured passengers Jeffrey Perez and Amanda Alvarez. The collision resulted in a loss of earnings of more than $50,000 each and personal injury damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS