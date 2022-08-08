Claims Court Has Authority But Ends Other Transaction Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 8, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled that the court had jurisdiction over the protest of an Other Transaction Authority agreement for power units, but found that the U.S. Army reasonably rejected the proposal of protester Hydraulics International Inc. Despite claims to the contrary from the Army, the claims court did have jurisdiction to hear Hydraulics International's dispute over the agreement for aviation ground power unit prototypes, Judge Ryan T. Holte ruled in a July 29 decision released Monday. Other Transaction Authority agreements, or OTAs, are streamlined deals typically used for prototyping and are not considered procurement contracts. But because the disputed...

