DOJ Data Fears Based On 'Limited Understanding,' Judge Told

By Bryan Koenig (August 8, 2022, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is wrong to allege that UnitedHealth Group's proposed $13.8 billion purchase of Change Healthcare would give the company access to data that it could use to gain a competitive advantage against its rivals, a UHG executive testified Monday in D.C. federal court. None of the potential opportunities identified as coming from picking up Change, based on ideas developed before UnitedHealth entered into merger talks with Change, are intended to pass on sensitive data held by the latter's insurance claims clearinghouse on how rivals process health care claims, Senior Vice President of Strategy Innovation Paul Higday said...

