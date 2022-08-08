Commerce Says Russia Is Still A WTO Trade Partner

By Jennifer Doherty (August 8, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Administration has declined to set tariffs on liquid fertilizer from Russia, rejecting arguments from domestic suppliers that called for the agency to impose countervailing duties despite a negative injury ruling from the International Trade Commission. The ITA laid to rest arguments from Illinois-based fertilizer producer CF Industries Nitrogen LLC and two subsidiaries in a memorandum issued Friday. In a letter last month, the companies argued that legislation enacted earlier this year effectively revoked Russia's preferential status as a member of the World Trade Organization in its relations with the U.S. For most countries, the ITA can only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS