Teamsters Want $2M Arb. Award In Pension Dispute Enforced

By Caleb Drickey (August 8, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local on Monday urged an Indiana federal judge to uphold an arbitrator's decision requiring a transportation company to contribute $2.3 million to the union's pension fund, agreeing with the arbitrator's assessment that the company tacitly accepted the contribution provisions of a labor agreement. In response to Bulk Transport Corp.'s bid to shake the $2.3 million arbitration award, the Teamsters Local 142 pension fund told the court that federal law clearly indicated that firms could adopt the terms of collective bargaining agreements through their actions. The fund said that arguments to the contrary, or that union bullying tainted proceedings, were baseless....

