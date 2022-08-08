Travelers Says Underwriter On The Hook For Building Defects

By Nate Beck (August 8, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America argues insurer United Fire & Casualty Co. needs to step up to defend a Texas mechanical contractor facing a lawsuit from a university for defects in a residence hall project it completed. Travelers filed a lawsuit Monday to compel United Fire to cover contractor Capital Industries, which subcontracted with insulation firm Ruiz-Boyter on a $33 million student housing project at St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. Capital, which performed HVAC, mechanical and plumbing work on the project faces an ongoing lawsuit from the university over problems with the project. Among the issues was a 2018...

