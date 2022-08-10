9th Circ. Asked To Give Evel Knievel TM Case Another Go

By Andrew Karpan (August 10, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A company that bought intellectual property rights connected to the late stuntman Evel Knievel urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive its trademark infringement suit against Disney over a character in "Toy Story 4" who performs motorcycle stunts while dressed in white. But the judges pointedly questioned whether viewers would actually confuse the two. The three-judge panel repeatedly grilled Kemp Jones LLP lawyer J. Randall Jones on the trademark lawsuit he lodged against Disney two years ago on behalf of K&K Promotions, a company that has managed the publicity rights of stuntman Robert Craig Knievel, known as Evel Knievel, since...

