DirecTV 'Distorts The Facts' On 12 GHz Interference, FCC Told

By Christopher Cole (August 9, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Dish Network Corp. derided a recent DirecTV claim that opening the 12 gigahertz band to terrestrial 5G wireless service is likely to cause a near-total disruption with direct broadcast satellite service. In the latest volley between the pay TV giants as they scrap over the potential for sharing 12 GHz with mobile services, Dish told the agency in a Monday filing that the rival company used "misleading assumptions" in recently urging the FCC to scrap the plan. DirecTV worries that adding wireless transmissions to the band will disrupt its Direct Broadcast Satellite, or DBS, service to millions of subscribers and filed...

