6th Circ. Revives ERISA Suit Against Construction Co.

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 8, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday reversed dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a group of union employee benefit funds suing a road and highway construction contractor over unpaid contributions following the expiration of a collective bargaining agreement, holding a lower court erred in dismissing the case for lack of jurisdiction. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion that the district court didn't lose its jurisdiction over the matter just because a CBA governing the terms for benefit payments had expired between the parties. The panel held that U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson was incorrect in finding that the lack...

