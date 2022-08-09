Fraud Defendant's Attys Can't Get Fees From Frozen Funds

By Katryna Perera (August 9, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge said that she wouldn't unfreeze hundreds of thousands of dollars in assets to pay the attorney fees for one of the defendants in an alleged Ponzi scheme that raised $449 million from investors who thought they were buying interests in insurance settlements. U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva issued an order Friday denying two motions for attorney fees from law firms Fabian VanCott and Oberheiden PC. She also granted a request from the Fabian attorneys to withdraw as counsel for defendant Jeffrey Judd as an alternative to the fee request and granted court-appointed receiver Geoff Winkler's request to...

