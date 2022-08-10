LG Gets Bulk Of Claims Clipped In Faulty Dishwasher Suit

By Mike Curley (August 10, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed most of the claims from a proposed class action alleging LG Electronics USA Inc. sold dishwashers with faulty control panels, leaving only the breach of express warranty claims able to go forward. In an opinion filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton wrote that the court cannot at this point determine whether LG had enough knowledge of the defect during the warranty periods for the dishwashers purchased by Rachel Simner and Robert Domaschuk and Michael Rossidivito and whether the company made a reasonable attempt to repair the alleged defect. As such, the court...

