NC Panel Skeptical Helicopter Makers Must Stay In Crash Suit

By Hayley Fowler (August 9, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A state appeals court on Tuesday expressed doubt that German and French manufacturers should face a wrongful death lawsuit in North Carolina over a fatal helicopter crash, questioning whether merely introducing a product into commerce is enough to tie companies to the state. The discussion during oral arguments before the North Carolina Court of Appeals partly focused on the stream of commerce theory, under which a company can be held liable for placing a defective product into the marketplace. Christopher S. Edwards of Ward and Smith PA, who represents the estates of two of the people who died in the crash,...

