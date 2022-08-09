Judge Says He Can't Review Workers' FLSA Suit Dismissal

By Caleb Drickey (August 9, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge declined to review the terms of a deal ending a group of tipped workers' Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit against restaurant operators on the grounds that the law did not empower him to do so. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton warned other federal judges from assuming gatekeeping roles not assigned to them by the text of the FLSA and ruled that Burger Theory workers were empowered to negotiate the dismissal of their own individual wage claims without judicial fuss. "That plaintiffs may not waive liquidated damages under the FLSA doesn't mean plaintiffs may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS