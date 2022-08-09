Black Jail Officer Applicants' Race Bias Suit Gets Class Status

By Patrick Hoff (August 9, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A group of would-be correctional officers who alleged the hiring practices at a Chicago-area jail unlawfully screened out Black applicants can pursue their suit as a class action, after an Illinois federal judge said three tests they were all required to take created common ground. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Monday certified four subclasses of Black job applicants at the Cook County Jail who did not pass at least one part of the three-step assessment process, which included two written tests and a physical examination. Judge Coleman noted that the Seventh Circuit in January gave the district court "significant...

