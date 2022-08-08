Trump Says FBI 'Raided' His Mar-A-Lago Resort

By Lauren Berg (August 8, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, according to the former president, who said his home was "under siege, raided and occupied" by federal agents. Trump confirmed the "unannounced" search warrant at his home in a news statement he posted on Truth Social, the social media platform he launched after being kicked off of Twitter. Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seen in 2019, was the subject of a search warrant on Monday. The former president denounced the move. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago...

