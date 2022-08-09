Pittsburgh Penguins Atty Elevated To General Counsel Role

By Michele Gorman (August 9, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins said that the franchise had promoted one of its in-house attorneys to lead the legal department. Tracey McCants Lewis, whose new role also entails serving as the hockey team's first-ever chief people officer, joined the organization in early 2019 as deputy general counsel and director of human resources. Before the 2021 season, she was promoted to vice president of human resources, according to the announcement Monday. As general counsel, she's now responsible for the Penguins' legal affairs and HR-related matters and is involved with development of the site of the team's former arena. The development...

