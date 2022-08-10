Fla. Court Asked To Revive Challenge To Naples Development

By Carolina Bolado (August 10, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An environmental advocacy group asked a Florida appeals court Wednesday to revive its challenge to a planned residential development near Naples, Florida, saying the trial court too narrowly construed the state law that allows citizens to enforce local growth management plans. In oral arguments before the Second District Court of Appeal, Ethan Shenkman, who represents the Conservancy of Southwest Florida Inc., said the trial court refused to consider evidence his clients had ready to show that the planned 1,000-acre Rivergrass Village in Collier County violates the county's growth management plan for the Rural Land Stewardship Area where it is located....

