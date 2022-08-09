Dutch Court Asked To Reinstate $5.2B Kazakh Asset Freeze

By Joel Poultney (August 9, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- Two Moldovan oil and gas investors are seeking to overturn a Dutch appeals court's decision to cancel a freezing order over $5.2 billion of Kazakh assets as they try to enforce an arbitration award against the former Soviet state. Anatolie and Gabriel Stati appealed the case to the Dutch Supreme Court on Monday. They're challenging a June decision lifting the attachment on Kazakhstan's shares in KMG Kashagan BV, a Dutch entity through which the Kazakh state participates in an international consortium that holds a production sharing contract for the Kashagan oilfield, located in the Caspian Sea. The Statis were targeting the shares...

